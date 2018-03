Police are hunting a Victorian registered sex offender who has failed to notify authorities of his address and disappeared.

Police on Friday appealed to the public to help track down Barry Dettman, 51, who has served time for offences including indecent acts in the presence of a child and wilful and obscene exposure.

Dettman is described as being slim, 175cm tall with short grey hair and may be frequenting the Bendigo and Werribee areas.