Police renew search for missing Vic mother

A missing Victorian mother not seen for more than 30 years is the subject of a new cold case investigation.

Angina Pal has not been seen or heard from since May 1984, and was reported missing by her mother in 1992.

Ms Pal travelled to Australia from Fiji in 1973 on a one-month tourist visa but stayed illegally, using a number of aliases and living in many different states between 1973 and 1984.

At the time she went missing Ms Pal was living between two addresses - one in Hawthorn with her son, and one in Torquay with her now-deceased sister Arita.

She became estranged from her son around the time she went missing, and would now be 60-years-old.

Missing Persons detectives on Friday released a computer-generated image of what Ms Pal would look like now, as well as old images, in the hope someone can provide information on where she may be living now or if she is still alive.