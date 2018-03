A driver has blown almost three times the legal blood alcohol limit after being caught speeding down a Melbourne freeway.

Police on Thursday intercepted the 40-year-old man travelling at 150km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Eastern Freeway near Kew. He later returned a positive breath test of 0.147.

The Balwyn North man is expected to be charged with drink driving and traffic offences and has had his Audi Q7 impounded for 30 days.