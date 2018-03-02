Teen's dramatic arrest caught on camera after rampage through Melbourne CBD

Footage of the moment a rampaging teen was arrested in Melbourne's CBD has been released.

CCTV shows the 15-year-old donned in combat gear in a dramatic stand off with officers after driving his father's car along pedestrian-filled footpaths on September 30.

The deaf and mute boy was struggling with feelings of isolation as he drove the vehicle wildly through the CBD, his lawyer said.

The teenager, who had an interest in maps and cars, swerved between trams and mounted footpaths in the city centre on the AFL grand final day in 2017.

He can be seen emerging from the car wearing a backpack and wielding a bike pump as a weapon, before pacing around the intersection beside Flinders Street Station.

He is then capsicum sprayed after approaching a police officer who stumbles to the ground as the boy charges towards him.

Officers then tackle the boy and stun him with a Taser after the spray failed to work due to his helmet.

The teenager on Thursday pleaded guilty to six charges, including reckless conduct endangering life, assaulting police and driving unlicensed.

He was likely to avoid a sentence of detention in a youth justice facility, despite his serious crimes, a judge said.

The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, nearly pinned a pair of pedestrians against the Federation Square information centre with the car, but they jumped out of the way at the last moment.

CCTV footage shows the small four-wheel drive reversing at speed down tram tracks on Swanson Street before spinning 180 degrees, narrowly missing a cyclist.

"The uniformed officers executed appropriate restraint and tremendous bravery," a prosecutor told a children's court.

"(They) did not know what was in the backpack - whether it contained an improvised explosive device or incendiary weapon.

"But for their approach, the end result may have been a lot different."

The teen was originally charged with 14 offences, including two of attempted murder, but several were struck out on Thursday following negotiations.

A map of Melbourne's CBD was found on his bedroom wall along with army-related items and artefacts.

But it was not suggested he was trying to carry out a terror-related act.

The boy was diagnosed with autism after his arrest.

His lawyer said the youngster struggled with the "complex" world of high school and adolescence, and had insufficient support for his disabilities.

"His sense of shame for being different seems to have increased, illustrated by his attempts to hide his hearing aids," the boy's lawyer said.

"He was suffering from isolation and frustration as a result of his needs not being met over a long time."

But he posed little risk to the community since supports had been put in place, the judge heard.

He spent three months in custody before being bailed in January.

He is unlikely to receive a sentence of detention, and prosecutors are not seeking one.

The judge said a probation order was likely but the seriousness of the crimes had to be considered.

The boy will be sentenced on March 14.