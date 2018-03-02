Court to decide on Vic logging question

A court is set to decide whether logging in the Victorian habitat of the endangered leadbeater's possum and greater glider is exempt from federal environment laws.

The Federal Court in Melbourne will rule on the preliminary question on Friday about whether certain operations by state logging company VicForests are subject to the exemptions under federal environment laws.

"For nearly two decades the logging industry has operated as if it is exempt from national threatened species protection law - this case seeks to clarify the issue," said Environmental Justice Australia senior lawyer Danya Jacobs.

She is acting for the Friends of Leadbeater's Possum group in the case against VicForests.