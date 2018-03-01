Vic farm quarantined after anthrax found

Anthrax has been detected on a farm in regional Victoria after a sheep died from the bacterial infection.

The dead sheep was found on a property at Swan Hill near the NSW border which has since been quarantined, Victoria's agriculture department said on Thursday.

"We are taking the necessary steps to reduce the likelihood of this detection impacting more livestock. Some local measures have been put in place and at-risk livestock are being vaccinated," chief veterinary officer Dr Charles Milne said.

However the vetinary officer has said the discovery wasn't unusual and it wouldn't impact the movement of people or vehicles.

"Incidents commonly occur during the warmer months when it's drier and the cattle and sheep forage deeper into the soil when eating grass," Dr Milne said.

He said the disease was a naturally occuring bacteria that is present in soil in parts of Northern Victoria.

FACTS ABOUT ANTHRAX:

*Bacteria found in the environment, baccillus anthracis

*Anthrax does not spread rapidly and is not contagious

*Any risk is confined to people who handle dead livestock such as farmers, veterinarians and knackery workers

*There is no impact on local produce or food safety

SOURCE: AGRICULTURE VICTORIA