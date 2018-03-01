Finalists named for top journalism gongs

The Melbourne Press Club has announced the finalists for its prestigious journalism Quill Awards, including names from major Australian mastheads and networks.

Adele Ferguson, Nick McKenzie and Richard Baker from The Age are all in the running for top gong, the Graham Perkin prize, along with The Australian's Cameron Stewart and the ABC's Sally Sara.

News, sport and current affairs journalism will be recognised across more than 30 categories at the March 16 winners announcement, with podcasting added to the award schedule for the first time.