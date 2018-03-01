Victorian payphone thief avoids jail

A man who stole 116 Telstra payphones across Victoria and used the cash to pay for drugs has avoided a stint in jail.

Graham Andrew Bradford, 60, went on a three-month spree during 2016 across Melbourne, Ballarat, Mildura and Geelong, where he pocketed $9851 in coins while posing as a phone technician.

He would usually steal two or three payphones in one day, but sometimes as many as five.

The ice and speed user would turn up in his Toyota Corolla - while on a suspended driver's licence - to payphones late at night or early in the morning, County Court of Victoria Judge Frank Gucciardo noted while sentencing Bradford on Thursday.

Bradford would disguise himself as a technician by donning a high visibility jacket, pretend to make a call, then use a handheld burner and utility blade to melt and cut the payphones' plastic shrouds.

He'd then cut the wiring and cabling before using an Allen key to detach the payphones from their booths.

Bradford would then flee and later force open the coin box.

On August 25, 2016, Bradford attempted to steal a payphone from Flinders Street in Melbourne, but was nabbed by police.

Officers found him in possession of blades with torch marks, scissors with scorch marks, an Allen key, a butane torch and a screwdriver.

A search of his car found a sledge hammer, bolt cutters, high visibility clothing and two bolts used to secure payphone units.

A later investigation showed Bradford deposited coins to his account on 32 occasions before withdrawing the money immediately to buy drugs.

Shortly after he was arrested, Bradford told police he'd seen the payphone on Flinders Street and "decided to have a crack at it".

Judge Gucciardo said the cost to Telstra of replacing the phones was $184,783 but in total it cost more than $390,000 including labour.

Bradford, who pleaded guilty to theft, attempted theft and driving while suspended, was sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order.

"This is not a get out of jail free card for you Mr Bradford," Judge Gucciardo said, adding if he had any absences from his order, "I will send you to jail, make no doubt about it".

Bradford must also pay $194,644 compensation to Telstra.