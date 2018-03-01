Watchdog reveals scope of Vic cop probe

Victoria's corruption watchdog will examine whether former senior police officer Brett Guerin's oversight of professional standards may have compromised investigations, after he was linked to racist online posts.

The assistant commissioner resigned this week after Fairfax media revealed the comments posted online under the alias Vernon Demerest, which Mr Guerin admitted controlling.

IBAC commissioner Robert Redlich QC said on Thursday the probe, codenamed Turon, will examine Mr Guerin's posting of inappropriate material on social media.

It will also consider if his conduct heading the force's professional standards command affected matters where racism and potential breaches of anti-discrimination and human rights may have been relevant.

The IBAC probe will look at whether Victoria Police policies and procedures are adequate and recommend ways to strengthen them to prevent misconduct.

"Given the serious nature of the reported conduct, the level of concern expressed by the community is understandable," Mr Redlich said.

Victoria Police was fully cooperating with the probe, he said.