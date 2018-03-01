News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Surge in numbers of kids being homeschooled due to bullying
The heartbreaking reason homeschooling numbers have surged

Dolphin, turtle die after hit by Vic boats

Benita Kolovos
AAP /

A young dolphin and a turtle have died after being struck by boats in Melbourne waters, prompting a warning from wildlife officers.

The juvenile dolphin was found at Queenscliff beach with a large gash on the top of its head, while the turtle was found at Williamstown with a crack in its shell in February, the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning said on Thursday.

Both animals are believed to have been struck by either a boat or jet ski, with officials urging water users stay away from marine life to "ensure these amazing animals aren't harmed or stressed".

Back To Top
feedback