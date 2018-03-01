Vic attacker shackled to bed, court told

A homeless, hepatitis C-positive man who jabbed four victims with a syringe or a nail escaped from hospital after he was arrested, a Melbourne court has been told.

Brett Keenan, 42, has pleaded guilty to attacking a 12-year-old boy at a tram stop at Kew on February 18 last year with a sharp object, and three adults on February 20.

Keenan, who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and was living at a rooming house at Kew, was arrested on the afternoon of February 18 and taken to hospital.

While awaiting examination, Keenan escaped the hospital and was listed as a missing person.

Two days later, he attacked three adults, again with a sharp object, either at tram stops or onboard trams.

Police found Keenan that afternoon at the rooming house, finding numerous unopened needles inside the unit.

During a pre-sentencing hearing on Thursday, the County Court of Victoria was told that when he was returned to hospital, Keenan was shackled to a bed in the emergency ward.

Keenan had previously denied the charges, but has since entered a plea of guilty to intentionally causing injury.

On one occasion, he said he'd been assaulted by the victims and that they were "witches".

Defence lawyer Georgina Connelly told the court Keenan was a homeless, drug-addicted person with a history of random acts of violence on strangers.

However, she said those violent acts were "spontaneous".

"There's nothing calculated about Mr Keenan's offending," she said.

Ms Connelly also argued that Keenan, who has been in custody since last February, had already spent a disproportionate amount of time behind bars and should be eligible for an immediate release.

But prosecutor Andrew Buckland argued Keenan's actions were calculated and intended to cause fear, especially since there was a "strong inference" a needle had been used.

Keenan's exact weapon has not been determined.

"They're very serious offences. They occurred on public transport where people are entitled to feel safe," Mr Buckland said.

All victims have undergone blood tests, but the results have not been detailed in court.

Judge Carolene Gwynn remanded Keenan in custody for sentence on March 8.