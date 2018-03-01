Frontrunner enters Melbourne mayor race

Australian Property Council boss Sally Capp has confirmed she will run for Melbourne lord mayor at an upcoming by-election.

Ms Capp, the first female board member of the Collingwood Football Club, on Thursday announced her candidacy for the role, vacated in February by Robert Doyle as he defended sexual misconduct allegations.

The prominent businesswoman has taken unpaid leave from the Property Council in the lead up to the May 12 postal poll and is considered a frontrunner due to her wealth of experience in senior executive positions.