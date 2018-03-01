News

Nurse in coma with mysterious virus 'after patient coughed on him'

Report links AFL pokies, family violence

Melissa Iaria
AAP /

Melbourne's AFL poker machine venues have been linked to an increase in family violence reports to police, according to a new study.

The Monash University report says nine footy clubs are operating venues in areas of "social stress". It suggests a relationship between high numbers of AFL pokies venues and machines and family violence reports.

Dr Charles Livingstone's study says the relationship is at odds with the AFL's 'Respect and Responsibility Policy' which aims to address violence against women.

