Two young men have been the victims of a car-jacking southeast of Melbourne overnight.

Police believe the pair were travelling in a red sedan in Rosebud about 12.15am on Thursday when a 4WD tried to run their car off the road before hitting it.

The men, 17 and 18, fled their car, chased away by up to four offenders who then stole the vehicle. The sedan, which contained the men's phones and power tools, was later found burnt out nearby.