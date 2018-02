The Victorian opposition wants to put sworn police officers in major shopping centres across the state in a $7.2 million election pledge.

The money spread across four years would fund "at least two rostered on at each shop front" in 12 centres including Chadstone, Highpoint and Westfield Geelong, the Liberal's police spokesman Edward O'Donohue said on 3AW on Thursday.

Victorians go to the polls in November.