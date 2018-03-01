Vic Greens branch stack claim 'unfounded'

Branch stacking allegations against the Greens candidate for the marginal, federal inner-Melbourne seat of Batman are "unfounded", says leader Richard Di Natale.

Complaints made by 18 party volunteers against Greens' Batman candidate Alex Bhathal have surfaced.

Senator Di Natale dismissed the claims of 18 party volunteers and elected council representatives who presented a 101-page internal complaint, cited by The Australian on Thursday.

"It's an allegation that is unfounded," Senator Di Natale said on ABC radio.

"Alex is a very, very popular figure in Batman and within that community and she's doing what good members do, we want all of our members to bring in people to ensure that they campaign, support the party and join the party.

"This is not what the Labor party does. The Labor party branch stack - they sign people up who don't even know they're members of political parties."

The party leader said everyone who joined the Batman branch was "absolutely committed to Greens values".

It's the first time Senator Di Natale has talked in any detail of the claims levelled against serial Batman candidate Ms Bhathal.

Earlier this week, he stepped in to shield Ms Bhathal from questions about the complaint at a press conference in Batman.

On Thursday, he repeated that the complaint was considered "very, very carefully" and it was kept secret because of requests for confidentiality.

Some of the complaints levelled at Ms Bhathal were of a more frivolous nature.

"The nature of some of those complaints was that Alex unfriended people on Facebook, she might have stood in front of someone at a press conference, they were the sorts of complaints that were put forward," Senator Di Natale said.

Ms Bhathal has run for the Greens repeatedly since 2001, and lost Batman in 2016 when Liberal preferences flowed to Labor's David Feeney.

The upcoming March 17 by-election in the seat was sparked by Mr Feeney's resignation from parliament.

Batman is a marginal seat that Labor hopes to retain and the Greens hope to win.

A Greens victory would give the party its second lower house seat after Melbourne, which is held by Adam Bandt.

Labor's Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters said the Greens needed to be transparent.

"The Greens need to get down off their ivory tower and explain to the people of Batman what exactly has happened... [Voters] need to know that who they are voting for is someone who has the best interests of the people of Batman at heart," she told reporters in Canberra.