Probe ordered into Vic school poison plot

An independent probe has been ordered into how a foiled student poison plot at a Melbourne school was handled by authorities.

Two girls planned to put chemicals in the drink bottle of another student, but the plan was foiled by staff and the girls were suspended, according to the Herald Sun.

But it's since emerged one girl successfully appealed her expulsion and returned to the school while the victim took out a restraining order and then left the school, it reported on Thursday.

Education Minister James Merlino became increasingly concerned after learning more about the case in recent days.

He has ordered Independent Office for School Dispute Resolution chair Francis Handy to investigate whether correct processes were followed.

"As the minister for education and as a parent, it is my expectation that the protection of children is central to every decision we make," he said in a statetment.

"Victorians deserve to have confidence in our expulsion and suspension system, and that is why I have ordered this investigation."