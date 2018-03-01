Man charged with making threats after casino emergency

News

Hundreds of staff and patrons were evacuated from the Southbank complex on Wednesday after a man wearing a backpack was seen acting erratically in the casino.

Now a Malaysian national, 55, has been charged with making threats to kill, making a false report to police and making false statements, Victoria Police said in a statement.

A man has been charged after an emergency at Melbourne's Crown Casino on Wednesday. Source: 7 News

The Bomb Response Unit conducted a safety check of the complex. Source: 7 News

He was remanded to appear in Melbourne's Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The casino was declared safe and reopened hours after the incident.

In a statement, Crown said "an isolated incident occurred at Crown Melbourne involving one patron."

