Man charged with making threats after casino emergency

A man has been charged with making threats to kill after allegedly acting erratically and sparking a major emergency at Melbourne's Crown Casino.

Hundreds of staff and patrons were evacuated from the Southbank complex on Wednesday after a man wearing a backpack was seen acting erratically in the casino.

Now a Malaysian national, 55, has been charged with making threats to kill, making a false report to police and making false statements, Victoria Police said in a statement.

He was remanded to appear in Melbourne's Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The casino was declared safe and reopened hours after the incident.

In a statement, Crown said "an isolated incident occurred at Crown Melbourne involving one patron."