WA govt to suspend City of Perth council

The City of Perth could eventually be sacked as the Western Australian government moves to suspend councillors, saying their positions are "untenable".

It follows the appointment of the council's third chief executive in nine days, after the first two took stress leave.

Local Government Minister David Templeman has two options on how to suspend the the City of Perth, and says he'll decide on Friday.

"It is now untenable for the council to continue and, therefore, I have indicated to them that it is my intention to suspend the council," Mr Templeman told reporters on Wednesday.

"This is a serious matter and the recent events, including those over the last eight days, has confirmed for me that a line needs to be drawn in the sand."

Mr Templeman may decide to suspend the council and appoint an inquiry panel with powers similar to a royal commission, which could recommend the council be sacked.

The other option is to issue a "show cause" notice, where the council has 21 days to argue why it shouldn't be removed.

The council's acting CEO Robert Mianich went on stress leave on Tuesday, eight days after taking over from chief executive Martin Mileham, who also took leave because he felt unsafe at work.

This occurred against the backdrop of a split between councillors loyal to controversial Lord Mayor Lisa Scaffidi and those who oppose her.

Ms Scaffidi returned to her position in January following a four-month ban imposed by the State Administrative Tribunal over a travel and gifts scandal.