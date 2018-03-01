Man in custody after Vic casino incident

A man remains in police custody after being arrested wearing a backpack and acting erratically inside Melbourne's Crown Casino.

Hundreds of staff and patrons were evacuated from the Southbank complex on Wednesday afternoon, with the bomb squad and critical incident response team called over concerns about the 55-year-old.

"It was the way he was acting and behaving," Acting Commander David Clayton told reporters near the scene following the man's arrest.

He made "some statements" and officers found nothing in the backpack, the police officer added.

The casino was declared safe and reopened hours after the incident.

A chef at Cafe Baci, inside the Crown complex, said staff earlier received a series of text messages telling them to avoid specific parts of the casino.

"Everyone was in the dark about what was going on. No one really said anything," he told AAP.

"Police came and said 'we're closing down the place. You guys can stay inside'.

"A lot of the restaurants, they took a lot of the staff and the patrons out over the bridge."

In a statement, Crown said: "an isolated incident occurred at Crown Melbourne involving one patron."