Vic teen in court over CBD car incident

A teenage boy who allegedly tried to kill people as he drove erratically through Melbourne's CBD on AFL grand final day is due to face court.

It's alleged the 15-year-old was dressed in riot gear when he drove a four-wheel drive through a red light and on the footpath near Flinders Street Station that morning.

Video footage of the incident shows the suspect, complete with a face mask, allegedly swinging a baton at police before he was stopped.

The boy was tasered and arrested just hours before the opening bounce of the AFL grand final in September.

He is charged with two counts of attempted murder and other offences, including assaulting police.

The hearing-impaired boy is due to face a committal hearing in a children's court on Thursday to determine whether he should stand trial.

During a previous appearance he was aided by an Auslan interpreter who translated.