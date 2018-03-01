Best new fashion designer to be crowned

Australia's best new fashion designer is set to be crowned and there's every chance the winner will stir up some industry controversy.

The National Designer Award winner will be announced on Wednesday, and with four of the five nominees straying from womenswear, it's likely the winner will make history.

Among the nominees is activewear label P.E. Nation, a brand launched in 2016 by ex-Ksubi and sass & bide designers Pip Edwards and Clare Tregoning.

Described as a street-meets-sportswear, the brand already has a large following in Australia and among celebrities including reality-TV stars Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

"We can't believe we've only been going at this for two years, it's just catapulted from a start-up into a fully fledged business really quickly," Ms Edwards told AAP.

The brand's success proves activewear has become a staple for Australian women, she added.

"Part of our success comes from the fact we are our customer - we train hard, we work, we are mums ... and we wear activewear."

The other finalists for the award are women's brand Third Form, and three menswear designers - Chris Ran Lin, AMXANDER and MNDATORY.

Designer Brian Huynh of MNDATORY said the shortlist reflected the growth in men's fashion, which has been driven largely by social media.

"There's definitely been a shift in the way men shop and social media has really made guys more open to trying out trends," he told AAP.

"We find most of our customers have seen us online and then visit us instore to try and feel the clothes."

Past winners of the designer award include Dion Lee, Romance Was Born, Yeojin Bae and Toni Maticevski.

The Melbourne Fashion Festival kicked off on Wednesday at a soiree at Government House and runs until March 18.