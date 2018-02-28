Man arrested at Melbourne's Crown Casino

A man wearing a backpack and acting erratically has been arrested at Melbourne's Crown Casino, which has been evacuated.

Police were called to Crown Casino following an incident with a patron led to a partial evacuation.

The bomb squad and critical incident response team were called to the Southbank complex over concerns about the 55-year-old's behaviour on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

"It was the way he was acting and behaving ... he complied with the police request when we arrested him," Acting Commander David Clayton told reporters.

"We're asking the public to stay away from the Southbank end of Crown Casino if they can.

"There has been nothing found in the backpack as yet. It is yet to be cleared."

Patrons and staff were evacuated, and the area remains shut down as bomb squad members sweep the facility.

The senior officer did not confirm the incident was terrorism related.

In a statement, Crown said: "an isolated incident occurred at Crown Melbourne involving one patron".

"The issue was resolved peacefully with the assistance of Victorian Police."