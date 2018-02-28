More ill with legionnaires' disease in Vic

Nine confirmed cases of legionnaires' disease in Melbourne are believed to be linked and are possibly caused by contaminated cooling towers.

The number of patients confirmed on Wednesday is triple that from a week earlier, with those affected either former or current smokers and aged 40 to 70, Victoria's Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Brett Sutton said on Wednesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services was working to confirm whether the cases are linked to contaminated cooling towers in the CBD.