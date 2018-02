A Victorian has been struck down by food poisoning caused by listeria after eating contaminated rockmelon from NSW.

Up to 10 people across Australia have been hit by the bug after eating the fruit from a grower at Nerricon in NSW, Victoria's health department said on Wednesday.

No details are available about the sick Victorian but listeria is particularly dangerous to pregnant women who the health department has warned to avoid eating rockmelon if they are unsure of its origin.