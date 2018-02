An emergency warning has been issued for an out-of-control grassfire in Victoria's northeast.

The fire is burning along Boggy Creek Road at Myrrhee in a northeasterly direction, and an emergency warning covers residents in the Myrrhee, Whitfield and Whitlands areas.

"You are in danger, act now to protect yourself. It is too late to leave. The safest option is to take shelter indoors immediately," the Country Fire Authority warning issued on Wednesday afternoon told residents.