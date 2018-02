A disused Defence Department building is on fire in Melbourne's west.

Emergency services say there is currently no threat to the community, but issued an advice message for the areas of Avondale Heights, Maidstone, Maribyrnong to stay informed and monitor conditions.

Firefighters are unsure of what is burning inside the Maribyrnong building, off Cordite Road, and are awaiting advice from the Defence Department before an internal attack on the fire.