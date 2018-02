Two men charged over a brawl at a bachelor and spinsters ball in regional Victoria plan to contest the charges, a court has heard.

Jacob Graham and co-accused Billy Brosnan faced Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with intentionally causing serious injury after fighting broke out at the Tooradin event in November.

Lawyers for the pair planned to question almost a dozen witnesses at a hearing to be held in the La Trobe Valley in October with identity expected to be a key issue.