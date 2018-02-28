Minister alerted to Vic cop's vulgar posts

Victoria's Police Minister Lisa Neville says she first became aware in September of racist and graphic social media posts by the force's former head of professional standards, Brett Guerin.

The assistant commissioner resigned on Monday after Fairfax media revealed the concerning comments posted online under the alias Vernon Demerest, which Mr Guerin admitted controlling.

"I was aware of the first lot (of allegations) which was about September," Ms Neville told reporters on Wednesday.

"I was aware of it from an email I received from Community Advocate Alliance (CAA) and I was aware that matter was referred to IBAC (Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission).

"And the subsequent ones I knew as I read them in the paper."

The CAA, which is made up of members including former officers such as ex-chief commissioner Kelvin Glare, said it alerted Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton's office to the posts in May.

The matter was referred to the IBAC but it found it did not warrant investigation and was eventually referred back to Victoria Police.

"I don't know what IBAC had, they sent it back, that is a matter for their investigation team," Ms Neville said.

"They made a judgement about those particular posts they've seen, they're now looking at these additional posts that may raise some other questions and may require some further action by IBAC."

On Tuesday Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said his office received frequent emails from the CAA and his staff were now putting together a timeline of events for the new IBAC probe.