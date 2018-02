The younger brother of Melbourne's accused Bourke Street rampage driver has been warned by a magistrate not to "blow" a chance to avoid jail.

Angelo Gargasoulas, 27, allegedly broke into his mother's home and held out a knife to her in July and has admitted breaching two community corrections orders.

Magistrate John Hardy told Gargasoulas on Wednesday he wanted to give him a third chance with yet another community correction order, but warned him to stay off drugs and "keep a low profile".