A jury has been discharged in the trial of a Victorian man accused of stabbing a teenager to death in Geelong more than 20 years ago.

Karl Michael Hague, 44, denies murdering 16-year-old Ricky Balcombe in May 1995 as "payback" for the boy smashing up a Kingswood car during a gang fight.

The jury was discharged on Wednesday by Supreme Court of Victoria judge Lex Lasry for legal reasons.