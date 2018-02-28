More jail for Vic stepfather over abuse

A Victorian man who filmed acts of incest and indecency involving his teenage stepdaughter has had his jail term more than doubled, following an appeal by prosecutors.

The Court of Appeal found the original four-year jail term given to the man was manifestly inadequate and re-sentenced him to nine years and seven months jail, with a non-parole period of seven years.

The man had pleaded guilty to offences including incest, indecent acts with a child under 16 and producing child pornography against the victim, aged between 12 and 14.