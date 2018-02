An elderly muesli company boss who stabbed his co-director to death in her Melbourne apartment may have been suffering from dementia, his lawyer says.

Dementia may play a part in the case of Peter Pavlis, who stabbed his co-director to death (file).

Peter Pavlis, the 76-year-old founder of The Muesli Company, has admitted murdering Jennifer Borchardt, 49, at her Richmond home in July 2017.

In the Supreme Court on Wednesday, defence barrister Peter Morrissey SC said Pavlis would soon undergo a thorough psychiatric assessment, and noted the disorder dementia may play a part in the case.