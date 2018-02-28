News

Revealed: The full list of cars being recalled over exploding airbags
Is your car on the airbag recall list? Faulty vehicles revealed

Two charged after Melbourne car chase

Benita Kolovos
AAP /

Two young men have been arrested in Melbourne, accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase.

Police say the car was stolen outside a Wheelers Hill home about 11.15pm on Tuesday, sparking a chase by police which eventually led to the arrest of a 17-year-old Blackburn North boy and a 20-year-old Chadstone man at Mornington.

The two will appear in court, charged with conduct endangering life, motor vehicle theft and traffic-related offences, while police continue to search for a third man.

