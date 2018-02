Police are hunting for a Melbourne ute driver who failed to stop after hitting a female pedestrian.

The victim, a 54-year-old woman, was crossing Canning Street in Avondale Heights when struck by a small light-coloured utility about 6pm on Tuesday.

The ute continued without slowing down or stopping to assist the woman, who was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are urging any witnesses to come forward.