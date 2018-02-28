Senior Vic cops subject of 'false rumour'

Victoria's police chief has hit out at a "rumour" about inappropriate relationships between senior officers and other police employees.

Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton says he's "aware of a rumour that three Victoria Police Assistant Commissioners have self-reported inappropriate conduct to Task Force Salus and me".

"This is not true. It is pure rumour and has the potential to damage reputations," the chief commissioner said in a statement on Tuesday night.

Task Force Salus investigates predatory behaviour and sexual harassment by police.

Mr Ashton says those with "information other than mere salacious rumour" should pass it onto the task force for investigation.

The controversy follows the resignation of Assistant Commissioner and Professional Standards Command boss Brett Guerin over racist and graphic online posts.

Mr Guerin quit on Monday night after Fairfax Media linked him to racist YouTube comments made under the alias "Vernon Demerest" - a character from the 1970 film Airport.

He was stood down and referred to the state's Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission the week before for admitting to using the same alias to post graphic comments about people including former police commissioner Christine Nixon.

"The organisation's hurting today," Mr Ashton told reporters on Tuesday, labelling the comments linked to Mr Guerin as "abhorrent" and "unacceptable".