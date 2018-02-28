Vic teen's one-punch killer seeking appeal

A man who fatally punched young footballer Patrick Cronin outside a Melbourne pub is seeking to appeal over his minimum five-year jail term.

Andrew Lee, 34, struck the 19-year-old student on the temple as the second man was trying to take a friend away from a brawl outside the Windy Mile Hotel at Diamond Creek in April 2016.

Lee pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was jailed for eight years by Supreme Court Justice Lex Lasry, with a non-parole period of five years.

After the sentence was handed down in November, Cronin's family said it brought some closure, but it wasn't long enough.

But Lee is seeking to have the sentence reduced and is due to face the Court of Appeal on Wednesday.