Vic police chief hits out at false rumour

Victoria's police chief has moved to quash a "rumour" about inappropriate relationships involving senior officers.

"I am aware of a rumour that three Victoria Police Assistant Commissioners have self-reported inappropriate conduct to Task Force Salus and me," Chief Commissioner Graham Aston said in a statement on Tuesday night.

"This is not true. It is pure rumour and has the potential to damage reputations."

Task Force Salus investigates predatory behaviour and sexual harassment by police.

The rumour relates to inappropriate relationships between senior officers and other staff members.

Mr Ashton says those with "information other than mere salacious rumour" should pass it on to the task force for investigation.

His comments followed the resignation of Assistant Commissioner and Professional Standards Command boss Brett Guerin over racist and graphic remarks made online.

Mr Guerin quit on Monday night because of online posts under the alias "Vernon Demerest", a character from the 1970 film Airport, which he admitted to using to make "crude and coarse" comments.

Victoria's Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission is investigating the remarks.