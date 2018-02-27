New Vic watchdog to monitor sex criminals

A new watchdog has been established to keep tabs on Victoria's most dangerous sex offenders.

The Post Sentence Authority is headed by former Chief Magistrate and State Coroner, Judge Ian Gray, to further protect the community from violent crime.

The authority came into effect on Tuesday, taking over the Adult Parole Board's responsibilities for sex offenders on supervision and detention orders.

Alongside the post sentence scheme, the authority will monitor the delivery of services to offenders with disabilities, housing or mental health issues.

Its creation was among the recommendations from a review of supervision of serious criminals following the 2015 stabbing murder of teenager Masa Vukotic.

Former Adult Parole Board member Carmel Arthur is on the authority's board alongside sessional members including crown prosecutor Peter Rose QC.

The authority will report to Victoria's parliament every year and its monitoring role will later be expanded to cover other violent criminals.