Man killed Vic teen as payback, jury told

A man fatally stabbed a teenager outside a Geelong shopping centre in broad daylight nearly 23 years ago as "payback" for the boy smashing up a Kingswood car in a gang fight, a jury has heard.

But Karl Michael Hague, 44, denies murdering 16-year-old Ricky Balcombe at an entrance to the Market Square shopping centre, and a trial opened on Tuesday decades after the death.

"The murder was likely to have been committed as a payback for an attack on a Kingswood motor vehicle," prosecutor Andrew Tinney SC told the Supreme Court jury.

A witness saw Hague approach Ricky in the mall and ask him a menacing question before stabbing him in the back several times, Mr Tinnery outlined.

"He said, 'Do you remember me, motherf*****?'," the prosecutor said.

"He immediately reached for the knife he was carrying and then repeatedly stabbed Ricky Balcombe."

The blade penetrated the youngster's heart.

About two weeks earlier, Hague was in a car attacked by a group of armed young gang members at Geelong, the jury heard.

It's alleged Hague recognised Ricky from that night and killed him in the mall before fleeing to a friend's garage and changing his clothes.

Prosecutors say he also admitted the killing to a couple of people.

But Hague has continually denied any involvement and claims he didn't go to the Geelong CBD that afternoon.

He claims he was cycling from his mother's house to his girlfriend's house at the time of the murder, the jury heard.

"The prosecution will point to a combination of circumstances in proof of his guilt," Mr Tinney said.

But defence lawyer Felicity Gerry QC was scathing of the prosecution case, calling it "contradictory" and "weak".

"Karl Hague did not kill Ricky Balcombe," she said.

"The evidence the prosecution seek to rely on is unconvincing, weak, lacking in credibility."

She said Hague didn't know Ricky, who was a member of a gang.

"This was the killing of a gang member. The witnesses were gang members," Ms Gerry said.

"The accused man was not a member of any gang."

The jury will on Wednesday visit Geelong to view the area where the alleged murder took place.