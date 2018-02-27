News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
NZ mum and daughter disturbed by drone while sunbaking
Sunbathing mum and daughter 'creeped out' by drone over backyard

Vic tattoo shop gunmen avoid police

AAP /

A man gunned down at a Melbourne tattoo parlour is making improvements in hospital but remains in a serious but stable condition, while his attackers continue to avoid police.

The 35-year-old was shot repeatedly during the attack at Nitro Ink at Hampton Park on Thursday and has spent days fighting for life at the Alfred Hospital, where staff confirmed his condition on Tuesday.

Anti-bikie gang police are investigating the shooting, believed to be a targeted attack, with two gunman fleeing in a car that was found burnt out nearby.

Back To Top
feedback