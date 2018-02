Four men armed with baseball bats and a gun have robbed a man in Melbourne's eastern suburbs.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, was driving down Hawthorn Road at Burwood East about 4am on Tuesday when a dark coloured vehicle pulled out of a side street, causing him to stop.

Three passengers, armed with two baseball bats and a gun, demanded the man get out of the car, stealing his wallet and mobile phone before assaulting him.