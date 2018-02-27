Vic underworld vanishing set for a review

The mysterious disappearance of a Melbourne underworld figure in 1985 is likely to be reviewed by authorities following a wife's search for answers.

Laurie Prendergast's Volvo was found parked in Warrandyte with the door open and he was never seen again, and his body never found.

Some suggested he faked his disappearance to avoid questioning over a number of murders. Others suggested he was vengefully abducted and murdered.

But no concrete findings were ever made about his disappearance, and it remains a mystery.

A coroner started an inquest in 1990 but never finished it as he was not convinced Prendergast was dead.

Coroner Maurice Gurvich found Prendergast had been making unusual transactions before he vanished.

He said these suggested the criminal may have been preparing to disappear and leave provisions for his family.

Mr Gurvich decided the case was not in his jurisdiction, and the inquest went no further.

But Prendergast's wife recently applied to re-open the inquest, following changes to the law.

"Mr Prendergast was involved in a criminal underworld and there were people who sought to kill him," the wife's lawyer Megan Fitzgerald told the Coroner's Court on Tuesday.

"The coroner had the power to do what he did. But it amounts to no investigation and no findings."

State Coroner Judge Sara Hinchey said there was technically no inquest to re-open, but a fresh one could be launched.

She told Prendergast's wife she could file a new report of the death to Victoria Police, and the case could go from there.