Serial killer charged with murdering elderly woman 21 years ago

A convicted serial killer has been charged with the brutal murder of an elderly woman at a Melbourne nursing home 21 years ago.

Kathleen Downes, 95, was found stabbed to death in her room of the Brunswick nursing home on the morning of December 31, 1997.

Police believe her killer used bolt cutters to gain entry through a kitchen window and escaped out a fire exit.

A 64-year-old man will be presented direct to the Victorian Supreme Court on March 14, bypassing the usual committal process.

Police had questioned the man over the murder in 2013.

Mrs Downes, a great-grandmother who had lived at the home since 1989, was found lying in a pool of blood beside her bed in the Brunswick Lodge Nursing Home in Loyola Avenue.

A staff member found her about 6.30am.

She was last seen alive at 12.30am.

Staff at the nursing home told reporters at the time Mrs Downes was active for her age, despite a recent stroke, and was the matriarch of the nursing home.

Mrs Downes had three children, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.