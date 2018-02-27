Vic cats' campaign to keep wildlife safe

Domestic cats are killing millions of Australian native species, but a joint campaign hopes to change that.

Zoos Victoria and the state's RSPCA teamed up on Tuesday to launch an initiative to keep pet cats indoors and away from local wildlife after estimates that roaming house moggies kill 77.6 million birds in Australia each year.

The Safe Cat, Safe Wildlife campaign will send out quarterly emails to owners filled with expert articles, blogs and simple, low-cost hacks to entertain cats within their four walls.