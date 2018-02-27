Vic grandpa shooting mystery one year on

One year on, police are no closer to finding the gunman who shot a 72-year-old grandfather in the head and chest in country Victoria.

Kelvin Tennant was shot three times while riding his motorised bicycle along the Myrtleford-Everton Rail Trail in Everton about noon on February 18 last year.

Four cyclists - two of whom made statements to police - stopped to help Mr Tennant, who was airlifted to Melbourne and spent the following 20 days in hospital and rehabilitation.

Detectives were told a dark-coloured sedan was seen nearby around the time of the shooting, but they are no closer to knowing why the grandfather of eight was targeted.

"We re-traced Kelvin's movements within town and he appears to have had minimal contact with anyone from the time he arrived in Everton, which leads us to believe there wasn't an incident that immediately sparked the shooting," Detective Senior Constable Elise Douglas said.

"It really is a mystery as to why this shooting happened."

Police want to speak to anyone who passed by the Burgoigee Creek rest area on the Great Alpine Road around the time of the shooting, as well as the two cyclists who stopped to assist but left before emergency services arrived.

"It doesn't matter how small or insignificant you might think this information is, it could be just the missing piece investigators need," Det Sen Con Douglas said.

"Someone knows why this shooting happened and has information on who is responsible."