Senior Vic cop quits over online posts

The head of Victoria Police's ethical standards body, Brett Guerin, has quit after being linked to racist YouTube comments, and following other inappropriate remarks about former colleagues.

The Assistant Commissioner and Professional Standards Command boss was last week stood down and referred to the state's anti-corruption commission for using the alias "Vernon Demerest" to make "crude and coarse" comments about people including former police commissioner Christine Nixon.

Mr Guerin resigned from the force on Monday night after Fairfax Media reported on YouTube comments made under the same name, a character from the 1970 film Airport.

"I'm afraid this is what happens when the lash is abolished. The jigaboo runs riot and out of control. The 'boo needs the lash. The 'boo wants the lash. Deep, deep down the 'boo knows the lash provides the governance and stability", the Age said Demerest wrote underneath a Somali pirate attack video.

Below a video about Argentina's loss to Holland in the 1998 World Cup, he said: "Wonderful to see greasy, diving, cheating dagoes get their just reward. Bitter, lingering defeat".

The newspaper also reported Demerest made sexually graphic comments about AFL, rugby league and cricket games, and separately claimed women shouldn't be allowed to sing the national anthem.

"The National Anthem must never be improvised. It must always be sung by a male. A baritone. And accompanied by a band. No argument. No opinion. Just fact," Demerest wrote.

Mr Guerin last week publicly apologised for making sexually inappropriate remarks on a website about Ms Nixon and ex-police union boss Paul Mullett.

"It's crude and coarse language and, you know, what I'm most ashamed about is my mother and my daughters have read it now," he told 3AW on Thursday.

"The language I used ... was completely inappropriate, embarrassing and I can understand people saying 'what the hell is this bloke doing?'."

He said he used the alias Demerest because: "If I had gone in under my own name, it would have been associated with police."

In a statement on Monday night, Victoria Police said Mr Guerin resigned over an ongoing Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission investigation.