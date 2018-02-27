Victoria to wrap up youth justice inquiry

A report into Victoria's youth justice centres is due to be tabled in parliament following a six-month delay.

It follows two extensions partly because of delays in getting evidence from the justice and health departments.

In one instance, records given to the Legal and Social Issues committee by the Department of Health and Human were "extremely difficult" to analyse and later revealed to be partially inaccurate.

The final report is expected to be tabled on Tuesday.

A public hearing last year heard allegations a former teacher at a youth prison school was pressured to give misleading evidence in court.

Brendan Murray, who used to run Parkville College, accused education department staff of telling him what he should say about housing youth offenders in an adult jail.

In an interim report released in December, the committee said it wasn't resourced to investigate the allegation and referred it to the Victorian Ombudsman.