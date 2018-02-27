Vic man in court accused of shooting teens

A Melbourne man who allegedly made terrorism-related Google searches before shooting two teenagers in the legs is due to return to court.

Zakaria Zaatiti, 23, is accused of shooting two males aged 16 and 18 at Roxburgh Park in August as part of a family feud.

It's alleged he also visited his victims in hospital and offered them money to withdraw their police statements.

Zaatiti, a father of two, is due to face a committal hearing in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The hearing will determine whether there is enough evidence to send Zaatiti to trial.

The court was previously told Zaatiti. who is on bail, searched Google for "rocket propelled grenade launcher" and "Islamic State" in the days before the shooting.