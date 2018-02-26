Victoria urged to burn rubbish into energy

A rubbish-burning plant in Melbourne's west would produce enough electricity to power tens of thousands of homes, a report says.

The proposal, stemming from a parliamentary report overseen by Victorian Labor MP Cesar Melhem, says the $220 million waste-to-energy plant would also take pressure off brimming landfill facilities.

The report proposes an eight-year time frame for a public-private funded facility at either Werribee or Ravenhall.

It would take in 350,000 tonnes of waste a year from eight local councils and produce electricity to power more than 35,000 homes.

"The community is supportive of waste-to-energy as an alternative to landfill, but the risks must be recognised and managed. This includes air quality and environmental protection," the report found.

"There are concerns about how the end products, such as fly ash, will be managed safely and effectively."

About 10,000 tonnes of fly ash would need to be sent to a hazardous waste landfill each year, the report noted.

Turning waste into energy would also cost up to $100 more per tonne than just sending it to landfill.